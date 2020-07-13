Twenty First Annual 2020

The San Diego Undersea Film Exhibition (SDUFEX) will be held as a 10-day online festival from Friday, October 2 through Sunday, October 11, 2020. All films are made available for free during this limited time. Please check back for details, or better yet, subscribe to See It First

SDUFEX is incorporated as a nonprofit organization. A portion of the proceeds will go to local ocean-related environmental groups including the Birch Aquarium at Scripps.

CBS 8 News

San Diego's UnderSea Film Exhibition celebrates 20 years

What began as a chat about shooting and editing underwater video two decades ago, has become one of the most prestigious niche film festivals in the world.

 

A warm thank you to all of our sponsors, your generosity allows us to provide the highest quality experience for our audience and filmmakers while keeping the submissions free and the admission price low.

 

